Juventus manager Max Allegri has dropped some hints about his team selection ahead of the Coppa Italia last 16 clash against Salernitana tomorrow.

The Bianconeri are eager to secure a trophy, especially given that they have not won any since Allegri’s return and with no European football on their schedule, the Coppa Italia and Serie A are crucial avenues for success.

While facing Salernitana might be considered a favourable draw, Juventus supporters will expect nothing less than a victory in this fixture. With the league also a priority, there might be expectations of a potential rotation to rest key players.

However, Allegri seems inclined to field a competitive team in the upcoming fixture, indicating a commitment to giving his best. The details of his selection may have been revealed during the pre-match press conference.

Allegri said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“None will definitely not start, we’ll see in the match. I’ll decide the lineup tomorrow Perin, Rugani and Chiesa will certainly play, the others will be evaluated taking into account, for example, Locatelli’s disqualification in the championship. The best possible team will certainly be on the pitch to win.”

Juve FC Says

Salernitana will not be easy opponents to face, but they are a team we can and should beat.

Every player in our squad should be ready to win if they start, and we will not underestimate them.