Allegri drops the name of two starters against Torino

Massimiliano Allegri says apart from Wojciech Szczęsny and Giorgio Chiellini the rest of his team selection for Juventus’ match against Torino this weekend remains unclear even to him.

The Bianconeri have just faced Chelsea in the Champions League, a game that they used up so much energy to defend and win 1-0.

Torino will be another tough team whom Allegri respects and doesn’t see them as less of an opponent than Chelsea.

He spoke about his team selection for the game recently and hinted that he would make a decision on the remaining players today.

He said his players involved in the game against Chelsea had a day off, but some of them were still tired and he would have to watch them all before picking those who should start the game against Torino.

Chiellini’s minutes are being managed and he didn’t start the Chelsea match, only coming on in the 83rd minute of the game as the Bianconeri looked to hang on. He could now be partnered at the back by Matthijs de Ligt or Leonardo Bonucci.

Allegri said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “As for the line-up, the goalkeeper, Sczcesny, and then Chiellini are sure of two. For the others I have to see today, someone yesterday was more tired than others but they had a whole day to recover and we have another day before tomorrow’s match. “