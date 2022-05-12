Allegri ends the season empty-handed: Will this affect his future at Juventus?

Last May, the majority of Juventus fans rejoiced upon hearing the news of Max Allegri’s return to Juventus. After all, the club had just succumbed the Scudetto title for the first time in ten years, and the manager’s name is affiliated with a successful first stint in Turin.

Nevertheless, the Livorno native’s comeback season has been anything but successful, with the sole positive being the club’s qualification to the next edition of the Champions League.

But after failing to mount a proper Scudetto challenge nor securing a trophy, the club’s current campaign has been a major letdown.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club still intends to maintain the services of the manager and start building from scratch hand by hand.

The source also mentions how Allegri had chosen a return to Juventus over a reunion with Giuseppe Marotta at Inter last season. The Nerazzurri CEO had reportedly offered him the job following Antonio Conte’s exit, but the former Milan manager had his mind set on a return to Turin.

In the past few years, Juventus managers had been sacked for much less, and Allegri himself is chief amongst them.

However, times have vastly changed, and it appears that the management still believes in the capabilities of the current tactician, or perhaps consider his sacking to be too expensive from the economic perspective.

But whatever the case may be, Allegri will most likely be in charge of the squad next season.