Allegri engages the Juventus players left behind in more training sessions

Juventus players trained today as Max Allegri bids to whip them into shape before club football returns next weekend.

The Bianconeri have been in poor form this term and they hit a new low when they lost to Monza last weekend.

It was a disappointing result from a game that they should ideally win easily.

Some of their men were called up by their national teams for this international window.

However, several of them have been left behind at the club, and Allegri wants them to be in shape before others return.

The Bianconeri manager has kept them engaged, and a report on Tuttojuve reveals they trained today and will return for further training tomorrow.

Juve FC Says

The players on international duty would be engaged in different training sessions by their countries, and those at home shouldn’t be resting.

This is important to keep them in shape and everyone would be in tune when the internationals return to the Allianz Stadium next week.

The club would guard against unnecessary injuries and pray no key player is sent back home because they have gotten injured.

After the break, we must get back to form if Allegri wants to keep his job and he would have that in mind as they train.