Allegri enters Real Madrid’s radar which could see Zidane return to Turin

May 4, 2021 - 12:30 pm

Massimiliano Allegri is set for a managerial return and he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Livorno-born manager has been out of a job since 2019 when Juventus relieved him of his duties.

He is one of the most successful managers around with no job and it is only a matter of time before a new team makes him an offer.

Il Bianconero says he is now on the radar of Real Madrid who could make him their next manager.

Los Blancos have seen the relationship between Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez suffer in recent seasons and it could cause the end of the Frenchman’s time at the helm.

Madrid will always prefer to move for an accomplished manager and Allegri is certainly one.

He won five straight Scudettos with Juve and reached the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

If Allegri joins Madrid, the report says that pushes Zidane closer to the Juventus bench and the Frenchman would be happy to manage in Turin where he enjoyed a fine playing career.

Zidane hasn’t had a long career in management, but he has largely been successful and should do better than Andrea Pirlo if he joins ahead of next season.

