Allegri equals negative Juventus record set by Zaccheroni

Unfortunately for Juventus, the club’s current state is becoming increasingly reminiscent to the abysmal period between 2009 and 2011.

After making a swift return to Serie A following the Calciopoli scandal, the Bianconeri enjoyed two decent if not spectacular campaigns under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri – finishing third and second respectively.

Nonetheless, the club decided to sack the Roman manager due to a poor run at the end of the 2008/09 campaign, and it all went downhill afterwards.

In the following season, the management wielded the axe on Ciro Ferrara due to poor start, but his replacement Alberto Zaccheroni was hardly an upgrade.

Many of us Juventus fans consider the latter’s short time in Turin as the worst period for the club in the post-Calciopoli era.

Sadly, Max Allegri’s side is now heading on a similarly dour path, equaling a negative record following last night’s defeat at the San Siro Stadium.

According to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have are currently without a win in their last six away Serie A fixtures, something that hadn’t happened since Zaccheroni’s forgettable tenure.

The woeful streak started last season with defeats at the hands of Genoa and Fiorentina. The club resumed the negative run this term with draws to Sampdoria and Fiorentina again, before conceding defeats at Monza and Milan.