Allegri escapes punishment for outburst at Inter Milan board

Juventus manager Max Allegri will not be punished for his outburst towards the Inter Milan board after his team’s loss to the Nerazzurri in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.

It was a tough day at the office for Allegri, who watched his side eliminated against their fierce rivals Inter.

Inter deserved to be in the final based on how they performed and Juve must get better and try to win the Europa League.

Allegri’s outburst after the game was much publicised in the Italian press in the days that followed and it seemed the Bianconeri gaffer would be in trouble.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals the Juve manager will not be punished for his actions.

Juve FC Says

Allegri will feel he got away with one here and must now control his temper before, during and after games.

Losing to Inter was hard and there has been so much negativity around the club in recent weeks, but the last person you expect to break down is the gaffer.

Allegri has to wake up and lead the troops to victory in the remaining games of this season and there is no place for emotions in that.