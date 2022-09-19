danilo
Allegri escorted, Danilo rebuffed – The interesting scenes from Monza

September 19, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Unfortunately for Juventus fans, the action on the pitch against Monza failed to offer us any sort of pleasure. The team couldn’t even forge one dangerous opportunity throughout the match, perhaps in the exception of Moise Kean’s wasted header.

At the end of the day, the Bianconeri left the pitch humiliated and empty-handed, while Raffaele Palladino’s men celebrated their maiden Serie A victory.

So what about the action off the pitch?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the travelling Juventus supporters were already in a dark mood before kickoff, and rightfully so.

During the warm-up, Danilo headed towards the fans to ask for support during this bleak period. As the source explains, some individuals in the stands told him to “go to work” instead of talking.

Of course this isn’t directed towards the Brazilian himself who is a rather popular figure with the Bianconeri crowds thanks to his die-hard attitude, but rather a sign of displeasure towards the entire team which he represented while wearing the captain’s armband.

After the match, the players stood motionless and shell-shocked in front of their supporters who didn’t hold back from saying what all of us felt at the final whistle.

Finally, Max Allegri had to leave the U-Power while escorted by security, apparently to avoid any unwanted confrontations which angry supporters.

What a mess…

