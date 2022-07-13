Allegri excited for US summer tour and says McKennie is “very important”

Between the 22nd and 30th of July, Juventus will take part in the Soccer Champions Tour, which is a pre-season friendly taking place in the United States.

The Bianconeri will begin the tournament in an encounter against Club Deportivo Guadalajara at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 22.

Four days later, the Italians will take on Xavi’s Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, before ending their campaign against Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, the club held a press conference to address the tour, with Max Allegri and Dusan Vlahovic answering the questions.

The tactician spoke about his excitement to play in front of the US crowds, and playing against other prestigious clubs.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager also reassured the American fans over Weston McKennie’s future, describing the midfielder as very important.

“For us it is a great pleasure and great honor to take part in the Soccer Champions Tour because they are very important matches for the pre-season and we will play against great clubs,” said Allegri during Tuesday’s press conference as reported by AS.

“As for McKennie, he is a Juventus player that is very important. Unfortunately, last year he missed games due to an injury he suffered in the Champions League but he will travel with us to the US tour.

“McKennie will have the opportunity to play a great season at Juventus this year.”