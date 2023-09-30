Juventus is set to face Atalanta on Sunday, and the team will likely see Moise Kean partner Federico Chiesa up front following news that Dusan Vlahivic is out.

🎙️ Allegri: "There is room for growth, it is important to see things positively, especially given the young age of the team. Unfortunately Vlahovic won't be available tomorrow due to the back problem he already had last week."#AtalantaJuve — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) September 30, 2023

Wojciech Szczesny will keep his place in goal, supported by a probable defensive trio consisting of Gleison Bremer, Danilo and the return of Federico Gatti.

Weston McKennie will likely assume his position on the right flank, while Filip Kostic is expected to be on the left replacing Andrea Cambiaso.

In central midfield, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot will be paired, with possibly Nicolo Fagioli positioned ahead of them.

Juve FC Says

Should Max Allegri decide to field this lineup, it implies that he has introduced a minimum of three alterations to the team that secured victory against Lecce. While these changes may not constitute a complete overhaul, it remains a somewhat risky move to modify a winning combination.

Atalanta presents a distinct style of play compared to Lecce, and this divergence in opposition tactics likely factors into Allegri’s considerations for making changes.

If Juventus emerges victorious, Allegri will undoubtedly receive praise for his lineup choices. However, in the event of a defeat, he will likely face heightened criticism and accountability for the alterations made.