Allegri expected to make two changes in Juve formation for Benfica clash

Whether Juventus still have a glimmer of hope or not in reaching the Champions League knockout stages is a matter of personal perspective, but one thing is clear, the Bianconeri will be adamant on making a statement in Lisbon.

After succumbing to defeat at the hands of Benfica in Turin, the Old Lady will be looking to return the favor on Tuesday.

Having won the two latest Serie A fixtures against Torino and Empoli, Calciomercato expects Max Allegri to maintain the 3-5-2 formation, while making a couple of changes in personnel.

Wojciech Szczesny will naturally serve between the posts, while Leonardo Bonucci leads the backline. Danilo will deservedly maintain his spot in the back-three, while Alex Sandro makes his return to the starting lineup at the expense of Daniele Rugani.

However, the source expects the midfield to remain intact, especially following Leandro Paredes’ injury. Manuel Locatelli should act as a Regista in between Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot, while Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic take the wings.

The second expected change is in the attack, where Arkadiusz Milik could regain his spot alongside Dusan Vlahovic, despite Moise Kean’s impressive outing against Empoli.

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik