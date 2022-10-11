Allegri expects a “complicated” match against Maccabi

We’re midway through the Champions League group stage round, and Juve’s current position is anything but assuring.

The Bianconeri currently sit third in their group with three points. They conceded defeats at the hands of Paris Saint Germain and Benfica before collecting their first win at the expense of Maccabi Haifa last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Max Allegri’s men will try to maintain their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages by earning another victory at the expense of the Israelis.

Nonetheless, the manager is well aware of the dangers his side could face in Haifa, especially after enduring some scares during the first encounter in Turin.

Before taking the flight to the Middle East, Allegri spoke the press at the Allianz Stadium, and said he expects a complicated encounter against Maccabi.

“Tomorrow will be a complicated game because they are a team that showed some good football here at the Allianz Stadium. They shoot well, so in the passionate atmosphere, we will have to be careful not to repeat the mistakes we have made up to now. We need a compact performance.

“The important thing will be to show great attention in certain moments of the match, especially in defense,” said the manager during his chat with the press as quoted by the club’s official website. “We must mark them well to deny them shooting opportunities, an aspect we have failed to well at so far. The details will make the difference. I’ve asked the players to be more compact, to eliminate the mistakes we have been making, mistakes a team that aims to win must not make.” The Livorno native is asking his players to show some Grinta and determination following their hollow performance at the San Siro over the weekend.