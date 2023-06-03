Allegri expects a reaction from his players against Udinese

Juventus manager Max Allegri is anticipating a response from his players as they prepare to face Udinese in their final fixture of the season.

The Bianconeri have experienced an inconsistent campaign and have recently suffered defeats against Empoli and AC Milan, resulting in their exclusion from contention for Champions League qualification. However, Allegri is hopeful that his team will bounce back from these setbacks and conclude the season on a positive note.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on their Champions League aspirations, Allegri expects his players to demonstrate resilience and determination in the upcoming match against Udinese. It presents an opportunity for them to react to their previous defeats and conclude the season with a strong performance.

The match against Udinese offers Juventus a chance to end the campaign with a sense of redemption and pride, as they look to regain their winning form and conclude the season on a high note under Allegri’s guidance.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“I expect a reaction, a great match. The commitment was maximum between Empoli and Milan. The players are not robots; it has been a tough season. Many times it tested our balance. There is nothing to reproach. It’s disappointing. We could have had a chance to compete for a spot in the top 4, but it didn’t happen. We still have the possibility of the Europa League, although it will depend on Atalanta and Roma if we win.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough term for us, but it is great that the club has settled its legal battles and will start the next term with nothing to worry about.

We will get the chance to change the squad and prepare very well for the campaign in the summer.

However, we need to go out with a bang and ensure we beat Udinese this weekend to make it a memorable end to the campaign.