Allegri expects a tough game against Torino

October 14, 2022 - 10:15 pm

Max Allegri is preparing his team to get back to form when they face Torino in the league this weekend.

The gaffer is under pressure as his side keeps losing matches, and they cannot overcome unfancied opponents.

Despite having one of the best squads in Italy in terms of quality, this has been tough for Juve and the derby against Il Toro is a must-win.

The Bianconeri has been more successful than their rivals in domestic and European football in the last few decades and that will continue.

However, this game would be close because both clubs are struggling and the Bianconeri gaffer knows this.

Speaking about the fixture, he said via Calciomercato:

“The derby is a very heartfelt game for everyone, a difficult game. Turin is a team that attacks and gives intensity. You have to play a game in which to be careful, stay short, work as a team to try to get a job positive.”

Juve FC Says

Every derby game is tough and Il Toro will want to pile more misery on us.

But our players must understand that there is almost no other choice but to get all three points from the fixture.

They must attack their opponents and perform like they are the better side to ensure they win the game.

