Allegri expects a tough Salernitana game and confirms Locatelli’s absence

Max Allegri is preparing his Juventus team to face Salernitana in Serie A tomorrow and the gaffer knows it will be a tough game.

Juve is searching for the first win in three matches when they face the Salerno team and it promises to be a tough one.

The Bianconeri have drawn with Fiorentina and lost to PSG in their last two competitive games.

Those results are far from what the fans expect, however, they could change that from this game.

That does not mean their opponents would be easy to beat and Max Allegri knows this.

The Bianconeri gaffer was speaking in his pre-match presser and he said, as quoted by Tuttosport:

“The pitfall of the match comes from the post-Champions League. Salernitana, then, among those fighting for salvation is one of the best. Nicola did a great job last year and this year he continued. We will have to play a tough game because we need the 3 points. Locatelli has had a fatigue and will not be there, so surely Paredes will play.”

Juve FC Says

Salernitana should not be underestimated, but it doesn’t make sense that we will not beat them in this fixture.

They are not one of the title challengers and will not be under pressure as we would be. However, we have to find a way to win the game.