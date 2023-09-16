Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, who were previously strike partners at Fiorentina, are continuing to develop a strong partnership at Juventus.

In Juventus’ 3-5-2 formation, both players played pivotal roles and contributed to their team’s 3-1 victory over Lazio. Their impressive performances have relegated Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean to the bench, underlining the confidence that Juventus has in their strike partnership.

Juventus has high expectations for Chiesa and Vlahovic, and manager Max Allegri believes that they are just beginning to tap into their full potential. Allegri anticipates that their partnership will only improve and become even more effective as they continue to develop and adapt to Juventus’ style of play.

Speaking after the game against Lazio, the gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The more they play together, the more they find an understanding, but Milik and Kean also did well, clearing a lot of balls. Now we have two games in 3 days and we will need everyone.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic and Chiesa are arguably our best players and we expect so much from them, but everyone should be proud about how they have started the campaign.

This is just the beginning and consistency would be key in ensuring we reach our targets for the term with them up front.

The team also needs goals from other players because we cannot rely on them alone for it.