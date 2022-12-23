Allegri expects Di Maria to be a key player for Juventus when he returns

Juventus manager Max Allegri has spoken about the impact he expects from World Cup-winning Angel di Maria when the attacker returns to the club.

Di Maria joined Juve in the summer and has been a key player for them in the first half of the season.

The Argentinian helped his country win the World Cup last week by playing a starring role in the competition’s final.

His performance in that game shows how much of a big-game player he is, and Juve will benefit from it if he continues when he returns.

Speaking after his team beat Rijeka in a friendly game yesterday, he said via Calciomercato:

“Taking off the March stop, it’s a game every 4 days. Everyone will be needed, also because now the races are played in 15. Di Maria made an extraordinary final and is an extraordinary player, it will have to be an added value in the second part of the season”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a great player since he moved to the club, and we expect him to return in fine form for the second half of the season.

He is one of the reasons we hope we can end the term with a trophy, and if he shines as he did at the WC, we can even offer him a deal for another season.