Di Maria
Club News

Allegri expects Di Maria to be a key player for Juventus when he returns

December 23, 2022 - 4:00 pm

Juventus manager Max Allegri has spoken about the impact he expects from World Cup-winning Angel di Maria when the attacker returns to the club.

Di Maria joined Juve in the summer and has been a key player for them in the first half of the season.

The Argentinian helped his country win the World Cup last week by playing a starring role in the competition’s final.

His performance in that game shows how much of a big-game player he is, and Juve will benefit from it if he continues when he returns.

Speaking after his team beat Rijeka in a friendly game yesterday, he said via Calciomercato:

“Taking off the March stop, it’s a game every 4 days. Everyone will be needed, also because now the races are played in 15. Di Maria made an extraordinary final and is an extraordinary player, it will have to be an added value in the second part of the season”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a great player since he moved to the club, and we expect him to return in fine form for the second half of the season.

He is one of the reasons we hope we can end the term with a trophy, and if he shines as he did at the WC, we can even offer him a deal for another season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Rovella

More deals being investigated in Juventus capital gains case

December 23, 2022
locatelli goal

Real Madrid has an interest in Juventus midfielder

December 23, 2022
Juventus home record

Juventus believe they will prove they are right in capital gains case

December 23, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.