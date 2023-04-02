Allegri expects more Juventus players in the Italy squad soon

Juventus had no player in the Italian team in the last international window as the Azzurri returned to action, having failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Juventus has always provided a lot of players for the Italian national team and they did that for three decades before the last window.

It made the news when no Bianconeri player was in the squad for the last two games. However, Juve manager, Max Allegri, is not worried and believes it is just a matter of time before his players are in the team again.

He says via Football Italia:

“Roberto Mancini is a great coach and made his decisions. We at Juventus have brought through several young players who need to gain experience and I think, if not in the immediate future, then probably further down the road, they will be in the Italy squad.”

Juve FC Says

The likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli will make the national team at the senior level if they continue to develop well.

Roberto Mancini has no bias for where a player must come from, so the Juve stars will only make the Azzurri team if they play well enough and merit a callup.