Juventus has missed Dusan Vlahovic for the last two matches after he suffered an abductor problem in the Champions League game against Benfica.

The striker is a key player for the Bianconeri and remains their first-choice goal-scorer.

They missed his influence in the win against Lecce and last night’s defeat at the hands of PSG.

However, he could be the difference between winning and losing in their next game against Inter Milan as he is now back in contention.

Il Bianconero reveals Max Allegri can now call on the Serbian for Juve’s next game and he will be available to face Inter.

Juve FC Says

The game against Inter is a must-win as we bid to maintain our Serie A winning run.

The Nerazzurri are also not having the best of seasons domestically, so we need to beat them to hand ourselves a huge confidence boost.

Inter dominated us in domestic fixtures last season and this game offers us a first chance to avenge those defeats.

If our players can understand the importance of beating them and start the game in their best form, we should come out with all three points.

However, beating Inter will always be tough even when we are in top shape.