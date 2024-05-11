Max Allegri’s future remains uncertain, but the manager has shown no signs of fear, even though it could take him some time to find a new job.

His first spell at the Allianz Stadium was a resounding success, but his return to Juve in 2021 has been less so.

The Bianconeri coach is working hard to ensure his team finds its way back to the top of the Italian league pyramid.

However, he has had three seasons to do that and has failed in all those campaigns, which has led the club’s fans to call for his departure.

Allegri will likely leave Juventus at the end of this season and now aims to win the Italian Cup and qualify the team for the next Champions League.

These are goals he can still achieve, but they might not be enough to save his job. However, journalist Carlo Pellegatti says he will not struggle to find a new one.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri is convinced that one minute after his possible farewell to Juventus he will have a queue at the door. He thinks he won’t stay still for even a year.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has a good CV, and he will get another chance at a top club to show that he can do an amazing job.