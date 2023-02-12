Allegri explains Chiesa and Di Maria positioning in win against Fiorentina

Juventus looks like an exciting team on paper when Dusan Vlahivic, Federico Chiesa and Angel di Maria play together as their front three and that was the case in the game against Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri have not been able to field all three attackers in the same team for much of this season because one is injured almost all the time.

It seems to be the best partnership at the Allianz Stadium now. In the game, Chiesa who started on the left seemed to drift to the right, would that be an issue? Allegri explains via Football Italia:

“Federico started on the left, but with Amrabat chasing Di Maria, that could open up spaces for us and I put Chiesa there to attack Biraghi in one-on-one situations. Federico prefers to go down the left, but he is improving in his defensive work, Di Maria sacrificed himself for the team today as well.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Di Maria are top professionals who have been in the business for some time, so we expect them to play well together.

It will not always be easy and they need time to get used to playing together, but when they click, we could have the most devastating attack in the league.

As Chiesa works his way back to full fitness, he might not be fit to play in every game, so it might take a while before this dream attack becomes a reality.