On Sunday, Juventus produced an inspiring display in their opening fixture in Udine, at least for the first half.

The 3-0 victory over Udinese could relieve some of the pressure on Max Allegri’s shoulders. The manager has been under great scrutiny over the last year or so.

Nevertheless, his team’s display yesterday was an initial positive sign for what could be an improved campaign both in terms of results and performances.

The 56-year-old confidently spoke to the press after the match, addressing several issues, including the positioning of his top star.

Allegri insists that Federico Chiesa should play as a striker, as placing him on the wings would waste his vast potential.