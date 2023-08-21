On Sunday, Juventus produced an inspiring display in their opening fixture in Udine, at least for the first half.
The 3-0 victory over Udinese could relieve some of the pressure on Max Allegri’s shoulders. The manager has been under great scrutiny over the last year or so.
Nevertheless, his team’s display yesterday was an initial positive sign for what could be an improved campaign both in terms of results and performances.
The 56-year-old confidently spoke to the press after the match, addressing several issues, including the positioning of his top star.
Allegri insists that Federico Chiesa should play as a striker, as placing him on the wings would waste his vast potential.
“In Udine, we had a good first half. In the second we did things halfway,” admitted Allegri in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“We need to improve in controlling the ball and when we lose it, we have to defend differently. However, it was very hot and we had players returning from injuries.
“In my opinion, Chiesa is a striker. Maybe I’m wrong, but as a winger, he isolates himself too much.
“Federico did well by playing close to Vlahovic. But in this position, he still needs to improve in the non-possession phase.
“Chiesa has to score 14-16 goals. Playing him as a winger is a waste.”
Allegri also showered Andrea Cambiaso with praise following a brilliant club debut while explaining why Filip Kostic remained on the bench.
“It wasn’t a surprise, Andrea is very good and intelligent. When Chiesa opens up, he understands the action and cuts inside.
“When Chiesa isn’t playing, we’d need a more linear winger like Kostic, who didn’t enter today because I also had Iling, who cuts more inside the field while Kostic is more direct. Had Chiesa come out first, I would have played Kostic.
“We were much more active on the left, but Timothy Weah helped us take the ball out on the right.
“It was his first match in Italy and it wasn’t easy. He sustained a blow but I’m happy with his display.”
Yes off course Chiesa have been a winger for his whole career and done pretty darn bood but good old Max knows that he is really not a winger but a striker. Not that I don`t think he could do well as support striker, but it`s not his natural role.