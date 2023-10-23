After sporting a calm figure for the majority of the match, Juventus manager Max Allegri went absolutely berserk towards the finale at San Siro.

The 56-year-old ripped off his jacket and tie in anger while kicking seemingly innocent advertising boards.

With the Bianconeri leading thanks to Manuel Locatelli’s solitary goal and Milan reduced to 10 men, the manager wanted to navigate the match towards safety while taking as few risks as possible.

So at the end of the encounter, Allegri revealed how he didn’t like how some of his Juventus players dealt with the ball in the final minutes.

“In the last minutes, when you’re in the lead, you don’t have to force plays,” said the manager in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Instead, you go for safe options. So no dribbling, no tackles, no passes in tight spaces.

Despite being two points adrift from league leaders Inter, Allegri once again downplayed Scudetto talk, insisting that other clubs like Milan, Inter and Napoli are the favorites to clinch the title.

“One match doesn’t change the narrative. Milan, Inter and Napoli remain the favorites, we are aiming for one of the top four places by taking one step at a time.

“We must have a solid first half of the season and then we’ll see in the second half.”

The Livorno native felt his side did well defensively while enumerating the aspects where the team can still improve.

“It was a match in which the boys played well defensively in the first half, then there are the decisive episodes.

“It’s been a long time since we won against Milan, I just have to thank the boys.”

“The ball management at the end could have been done better. We needed more patience. We had numerical superiority but Leao can nullify it.

“The pitch must become like an airport, they shouldn’t have taken the ball. That way we wouldn’t have suffered counterattacks.”