Max Allegri has opened up on Juventus’ plans to ease Federico Chiesa back into the team after his return from injury.

The attacker has been laid off for nine months after he suffered a serious injury earlier in the year.

His recovery period has taken longer than expected, but the club wants to ensure he recovers well.

He is now back in partial training, and Juve fans are happy because their team has missed his influence.

However, the Bianconeri manager, Allegri, has suggested he will not start playing straight away.

He believes the attacker needs more time on the training pitch, and there are plans to get him up to speed.

He said via Football Italia:

“I am happy with Federico, he is back after nine months and it’s a relief.

“Surely, it’s hard to train alone. We’ll assess him day by day. We’ll organise a friendly to test him before his definitive return to the squad.”

Juve FC Says

This club has missed Chiesa, and it seems we struggled to do well without him.

However, the attacker is now closer than ever to a return to playing, and we are delighted.

There is no need to rush him, but we hope he reaches full fitness sooner than expected.