Juventus coach Max Allegri made his best attempt to justify the team’s downward spiral since the start of February.
The Bianconeri emerged as Inter’s solitary title challenger in the first half of the season, but a mid-season collapse allowed Simone Inzaghi’s men to secure the title as early as April.
On Sunday, the Old Lady registered her fourth draw in a row, this time against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.
Gleison Bremer replied to Romelu Lukaku’s opener to earn a point for the Turin-based giants.
At the end of the match, Allegri was furious when his players gave away possession easily which almost gifted the Giallorossi the win.
“We brought home an important draw. But in the end, we gave away two easy balls in one minute. Luckily, Szczesny did well,” said Allegri in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I was scared when Tammy Abraham went for the shot.
“We risked losing a match that we hadn’t managed to win. We had some opportunities, then in the last two minutes, we were terrible at ball management.
“We risked losing it when we had to preserve the draw for the head-to-head advantage.”
The 56-year-old also tried to explain his team’s shortcomings in the last few months. He feels that Juventus were thwarted by the lack of depth, especially in the middle of the park, as well as other negative episodes.
“There is regret, I was reflecting on this period where we only won two matches. Sometimes football is beastly, there are periods where things go well, and others where they go badly.
“After the defeats against Inter and Udinese, we collapsed a bit, you lose sight of the main objective and you have a 12/14 point advantage over those behind you, so you tend to slow down.
“Kean was struggling with injuries, Rabiot stopped and McKennie’s shoulder popped out.
“I’m sorry, we could have done better but several negative coincidences occurred. This season the three midfielders played a lot, then at a certain point, they also missed out due to injuries.
“Rabiot skipped several matches, then we missed Fagioli, Pogba too. They are quality players who could definitely help us.”
“I learned as a child that the midfield makes the team work. If it plays well, the attackers do well, if it plays badly the defenders struggle.
“We played with Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot and Miretti until January. We never held back and we pushed to our limits.
