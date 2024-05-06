Juventus coach Max Allegri made his best attempt to justify the team’s downward spiral since the start of February.

The Bianconeri emerged as Inter’s solitary title challenger in the first half of the season, but a mid-season collapse allowed Simone Inzaghi’s men to secure the title as early as April.

On Sunday, the Old Lady registered her fourth draw in a row, this time against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Gleison Bremer replied to Romelu Lukaku’s opener to earn a point for the Turin-based giants.

At the end of the match, Allegri was furious when his players gave away possession easily which almost gifted the Giallorossi the win.

“We brought home an important draw. But in the end, we gave away two easy balls in one minute. Luckily, Szczesny did well,” said Allegri in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I was scared when Tammy Abraham went for the shot.