Filip Kostic enjoyed a stellar season last year after his move to Juventus from Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite interest from clubs like West Ham, Juventus secured the services of the talented winger.

Kostic quickly established himself as a key player for Juventus, contributing with goals and assists as expected. The club had high hopes for him in the current campaign, anticipating an even better performance with his increased familiarity with the team.

However, Kostic found himself out of favour at the start of the season as Juventus attempted to offload him. Despite this setback, he eventually returned to action after the transfer window closed.

Yet, Kostic has struggled to replicate his previous form this season, facing stiff competition from Samuel Iling-Junior and Andrea Cambiaso for a place in the starting lineup. As a result, he has not started in the last two games, with Iling Junior preferred ahead of him by the manager.

In his pre-match presser, Allegri was inevitably asked about his selection choices, and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He can play tomorrow. In the last two games he didn’t play due to technical choices. Then Iling was doing well in training. They are also choices to motivate the players.”

Juve FC Says

Kostic has lost his place in the team, and it is better to field the youngsters in games because when Kostic leaves soon, we might be forced to turn to them.