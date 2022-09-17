Allegri explains the depth of Juventus personnel problems

Max Allegri has opened up on the depth of the problem he is facing at Juventus.

The Bianconeri manager is under serious pressure to deliver wins or leave the club.

Juve brought him back as their manager last term because of the success he achieved in his first stint as their manager.

The Bianconeri trust him to keep doing well on their bench, but he has to show that he deserves to remain the club’s manager.

He seems to be fighting for his job and came prepared during his pre-match presser.

When discussing the situation at the club, he outlined how his team will play if he was not missing key players.

Allegri said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I’m very sorry for this situation and I often ask myself if I have made mistakes. The first answer that comes to mind is that Juve had been thought of in another way. With Rabiot-Paredes-Pogba in midfield plus Locatelli as the first substitute.

“Di Maria and Chiesa on the wings, Vlahovic in the middle. The Juve of now is virtual. I know we lack someone who can invent in the last thirty metres, but we signed Pogba and Di Maria for this. And we are developing Miretti, the most suitable in that role among those there.

“But he’s not Pogba. He’s only 19.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is now fighting for his job, and we expect him to give all kinds of excuses as reasons his team is underperforming.

However, he must know that football is a results game and when things are not going to plan, someone will pay the price.