Juventus manager Max Allegri has officially announced that Federico Chiesa will be absent from their upcoming match against Frosinone this weekend.

Chiesa, regarded as one of Juventus’ standout players and a leading goal-scorer this season, has experienced a varied performance in his new attacking role. Despite this, he remains a crucial figure for the Bianconeri.

Having recently returned to play after recovering from an injury, Chiesa is now set to miss the forthcoming game against Frosinone.

Allegri, addressing the media ahead of the match, confirmed Chiesa’s absence and provided insights into the team’s attacking options in light of the setback.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I haven’t decided, there are three left: Vlahovic, Yildiz and Milik because Chiesa is not at peace due to a problem with his patellar tendon, it won’t be serious but it wouldn’t be right to force him.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been a key man for us and offers an extra threat when he plays for us, but the attacker should be rested if he is not fully fit to play.

We trust Allegri to make the right decision always as an experienced manager who has been in this situation many times.