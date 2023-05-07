Allegri explains why he and Pogba clashed during Atalanta match

Juventus manager Max Allegri has opened up on why he was frustrated with Paul Pogba during Juventus’ 2-0 win against Atalanta this afternoon.

The Bianconeri manager was seen shouting at the midfielder after he lost some balls and the former Manchester United man asked his gaffer to calm down.

Pogba is working his way back to full fitness and only played a few minutes in the game. He entered when Juve was leading by a lone goal and had to protect it.

However, he seemed careless in possession which could have cost the Bianconeri their lead and his manager reacted.

After the match, Allegri said via Calciomercato:

“Pogba doesn’t have to lose those balls. Vlahovic did very well when he entered. Paul said, “Mister calm” but there is little to stay calm: those balls must be kept.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a key member of the squad and has a lot of influence on the team, so his contributions are important.

When he stepped on the pitch for the match, many players in the team would be happy and look to him for direction to help them end the game well.

With this much responsibility, we can understand why Allegri is frustrated that he was losing possession.