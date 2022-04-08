Allegri explains why he does not fully trust young players

Max Allegri is not known for trusting young players with first-team chances. Critics usually point to his lack of trust in youngsters at every opportunity they get.

Juventus has some of the finest young players in Italy, some of them are out on loan in this campaign and are doing exploits.

The Bianconeri should ideally benefit from their talents and experience when they return, but it doesn’t seem that will happen and they could be sent back out on loan again.

This is because the club’s current boss, Allegri, doesn’t fancy giving chances to players who are too young, because he considers them underdeveloped.

Explaining his decision making regarding playing chances, the gaffer insists experience comes with age. He said via Football Italia:

“In recent years I’ve noticed there is a tendency in Italy to consider kids like champions after two or three games, but that is rushing them ahead of schedule.

“A 20-year-old player can never have the maturity of a 28-year-old.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been a manager long enough to have his own opinion on this matter, but is he right?

One way to develop players is by giving them enough playing chances, and a 28-year-old who wasn’t given playing minutes when he was much younger will hardly develop into a top player.