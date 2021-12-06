Allegri explains why he substituted Juventus defender at halftime

Luca Pellegrini was replaced at halftime in Juventus’ match against Genoa last night.

The full-back didn’t seem to have put a foot wrong in his first-half performance, but Alex Sandro replaced him for the second half of the 2-0 win.

Few fans understood that tactical decision from Max Allegri, but the Juve manager explained it after the game.

He insisted that the youngster had done well, and he only took him out because he was on a yellow card.

Allegri said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I took him off because he was booked and at that moment I didn’t want to risk to stay in 10 and I put Alex Sandro. But he made a good performance and I’m happy”

Juve FC Says

That was a smart decision by Allegri because Pellegrini isn’t very experienced and would have been a target for Genoa.

The Griffin fought well after going a goal down in the fixture and would likely have had more joy attacking the 22-year-old if he had returned for the second half.

Sandro remains the first choice left-back at the club, but it is good to see Pellegrini develop into a reliable backup to the Brazilian.