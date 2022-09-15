Max Allegri made an interesting decision last night when he took off Juventus’ goalscorer, Arkadiusz Milik, to the surprise of Angel di Maria.

The Bianconeri had been losing 2-1 and needed a goal, but Allegri elected to remove Milik on the 70th minute.

As the Pole left the pitch, Di Maria seemed to ask him why he was being taken off, and he gestured as if to say he did not know.

Juve could not find another goal, which made the decision to remove the Olympique Marseille loanee baffling.

Speaking after the game, Allegri explains he needed an extra man in midfield.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Angel only had half a training session with the squad and needed playing time to regain fitness. I took Milik off because we were struggling with only two midfielders.

“I had to take a striker off, I took Milik off, who seemed more tired.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is not a rookie manager, and he has been at the top of the game long enough to know decisions change matches.

Removing Milik when we needed a goal is baffling, and now that it has backfired, he must face the consequences.