Allegri explains why he was angry towards the end of win over Sassuolo

Max Allegri has explained why he was agitated during the final seconds of Juventus’ 2-1 win against Sassuolo last night.

The Bianconeri came from behind to beat their hosts in an important fixture that helps them close the gap on the teams above.

It was a tough game, but Juve was organised in defence, which helped them overcome a very technical Sassuolo side.

Sassuolo had taken the lead and Juve needed to respond, which they did through Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean.

In the dying seconds of the game, they seemed to have lost focus, and Allegri was unimpressed.

Cameras caught him showing frustration, and he revealed the reason after the game, telling reporters via Calciomercato: “There were 30 seconds left and in those moments you have to understand that the game is over and you mustn’t stay above the ball line.”

Allegri has been a manager long enough to know that those last seconds in a game are very important to a team’s result.

The Bianconeri had to get it right, and Allegri was shouting so his players can stay switched on. It worked.

The Bianconeri will face Venezia at home in their next game. Hopefully, they will earn another win.