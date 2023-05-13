Allegri explains why Pogba cannot play every Juventus game

Paul Pogba is gradually returning to full fitness at Juventus and the club’s fans are looking to see him play more often.

After missing most of their games at the start of the campaign, the midfielder is gradually proving to be one of the key men in this second half of the season.

In the Europa League semi-final first leg in Turin, he looked like the Pogba of old as he pulled off a trick and provided the assist for Juventus’ goal on the night.

The midfielder has continued to deliver some top performances in the few minutes he plays, but Juve manager Max Allegri insists he is still not ready for too many minutes.

The gaffer explains via Calciomercato:

“He’s improving in terms of condition, he played well for 25 minutes. When the games get closer to the opponent’s half, he becomes extraordinary. He needs to play to find his condition, the important thing is that he’s available. Playing every 3 days makes it difficult for him to recover for the entire match.”

Juve FC Says

We have enjoyed watching Pogba deliver some fine performances in the last few weeks, and we understand that we want more.

However, we must remember that he is recovering from a serious injury and must be eased back to life as a regular performer.