Max Allegri will look to bolster his squad further when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Juventus gaffer saw his team finish this campaign trophyless, a disappointing end to his return to the club.

However, the Bianconeri will give him another season at the helm, and he wants to make the most of it and win trophies.

One way he can achieve that is to add new players to his squad when the transfer window reopens.

He has now identified one striker that will be useful to his team. Tuttojuve says AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud is now a target of the tactician.

The Frenchman will be 36 in September, but he continues to make telling contributions to Milan’s game.

He was pivotal as they won this Serie A title, and the report claims Allegri wants him to deputise for Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

Giroud has proven in spells at Arsenal, Chelsea and Milan that he is a game-changing attacker.

The Frenchman is so effective that it makes it easy to forget his age at times.

He would be an impressive backup to add to our squad, but Milan will not allow him to leave them without a fight.