Allegri facing headache in defense ahead of Milan clash

Following their Champions League win over Malmo on Tuesday night, Juventus must shift their focus once again towards the domestic league. Max Allegri’s men only earned a single point from the first three rounds in what could only be described as a horrible start to the campaign.

On Sunday, the Bianconeri will host Milan at the Allianz Stadium, and the team can’t afford another defeat – especially against Stefano Pioli’s side who have a perfect record thus far.

According JuventusNews24, the coach is contemplating his options at the back, but Giorgio Chiellini is expected to return to the starting lineup.

The captain only started one match for the Old Lady so far this season, and that was during his side’s losing effort against Napoli last weekend. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old was amongst the Bianconeri’s best performers at the Stadio Maradona.

Allegri is obviously planning on giving his captain a light schedule to preserve his fitness levels, thus, Matthijs de Ligt started alongside Leonardo Bonucci in Sweden.

But with King Giorgio back to the fold, the report says it will be a ballot between the former Ajax captain and the Italian veteran, who will compete for a starting spot beside Chiellini.

The young Dutchman was dropped for the Napoli encounter, which caused some stir in the media, while Bonucci has been ever-present thus far this season.