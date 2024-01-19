Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has an attacking dilemma as his side prepares to take on Lecce on Sunday night.

With league leaders Inter off to Saudi Arabia, the Bianconeri will have a golden opportunity to climb to the top of the Serie A standings, albeit temporarily, if they prevail over their hosts at the Via del Mare Stadium.

Therefore, the Juventus manager is hoping to get his selection on point this weekend.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via ilBianconero, the tactician is facing a selection headache in attack now that Federico Chiesa has regained his optimal physical shape.

The Italian star marked his return from injury on Tuesday with a second-half cameo that saw him score Juve’s third goal against Sassuolo in the dying embers of the game.

Therefore, Allegri could restore Chiesa to the starting lineup against the Giallorossi, but it would come at the expense of Kenan Yildiz who has been vastly impressive over the past month.

The Turkish teenager scored three sensational goals in recent weeks, proving himself worthy of a significant role in the squad despite his tender age.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic will certainly maintain his starting berth after scoring a fabulous brace against the Emilians, keeping Arkadiusz Milik on the bench.

However, the identity of the Serbian’s attacking partner will remain a mystery for now, with Allegri contemplating his choices until the final hours before deciding whether to thrust Chiesa or Yildiz from the get-go.