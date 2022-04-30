Allegri facing three selection headaches ahead of Juventus-Venezia

This Sunday, Juventus will be looking to tighten their grip on the fourth spot with a victory over Venezia.

The Arancioneroverdi snatched a draw in the reverse fixture, but their form has regressed recently and now find themselves at the very bottom of the Serie A table.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri will be carefully examining the opposition before deciding his starting lineup, as he wants to avoid an unexpected slip at all costs.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus manager has three doubts concerning his starting formation against Venezia this weekend.

After scoring the winner against Sassuolo, Moise Kean is now pushing for a starting role alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala in a 4-3-3 lineup. However, the source believes that Alvaro Morata remains the favorite ahead of the young Italian.

The second ballot will be between Alex Sandro and Luca Pellegrini. The Brazilian veteran has started the last two matches, but the Italian will be hoping to earn another chance.

Finally, Matthijs de Ligt returns to the lineup, but the identity of his center back partner remains uncertain, Nonetheless, the report claims that Leonardo Bonucci is the favorite ahead of Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani.

However, the source also notes that Allegri could also opt to rest Danilo and switch to a three-man defense, which would potentially allow both Bonucci and Chiellini to start the match.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci (Chiellini), Pellegrini (Alex Sandro); Bernardeschi, Zakaria, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata (Kean)