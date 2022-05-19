Allegri facing Vlahovic dilemma ahead of Fiorentina-Juventus

Whenever Juventus pay Fiorentina a visit, all eyes will naturally be on Dusan Vlahovic. The striker completed a sensational switch from Florence to Turin last January much to the dismay of his former supporters.

Earlier this season, the Viola fans greeted the Serbian’s initial return to the the city with a flurry of whistles and insults during the two clubs’ meeting in the Coppa Italia semi finals.

On Saturday, Juventus will once again travel to Florence for the final fixture of the campaign. But rather surprisingly, Max Allegri is contemplating whether to play his star target or leave him on the bench.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Juventus manager wants to avoid a yellow card that would effectively ban Vlahovic for next season’s opener.

The source explains that the 22-year-old has been one booking away from suspension throughout the last nine fixtures, and he only needs to avoid a last-day booking.

However, the report states that the player himself is adamant to play the final match of the season against his former teammates.

Moreover, the former Partizan player still has a chance (albeit a slight one) to win the Capocannoniere award for the best goal-scorer of the Serie A season. Vlahovic currently has 24 goals this season, while Ciro Immobile is leading the charge with 27 strikes.