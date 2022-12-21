While Juventus continue to search the market for a new right-back who can rotate with Juan Cuadrado, a host of possible candidates have emerged to the scene.

Some are experienced whereas others are young, but at the end of the day, it seems that the Bianconeri are adamant on finding the best possible deal in the January transfer session.

According to ilBianconero, Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda is Max Allegri’s favorite option on the shortlist.

The 18-year-old spent some time at the youth academies of Real Madrid and Leganes before joining Valladolid in 2020.

This season, has has been one of the true revelations in LaLiga, as he became a member of his club’s senior squad and has already made six league appearances.

However, the source notes that Juventus would struggle to meet Valladolid’s hefty asking price, which could sabotage the Old Lady’s plans.

So while Fresneda remains a promising player to keep an eye on for the future, a January transfer to Turin remains unlikely.

Juve FC say

Following his swift rise to the scene, a host of top clubs have been monitoring the young right-back.

However, Juventus already have a plethora of youngsters between the first team, Next Gen squad and the Primavera.

So if we’re going to entrust a young man with the job, then 20-year-old Tommaso Barbieri is worthy of the opportunity and wouldn’t cost the club a penny.