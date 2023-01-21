Allegri focused on earning more points for Juventus amidst deductions

Max Allegri was at his usual positive best in his pre-match press conference for the game against Atalanta as he spoke on several issues.

One of the primary problems for the Bianconeri now is that they have been docked 15 points and it effectively ends their title challenge and makes it harder for them to even make the top four.

Allegri recognises the difficult situation they are in now, but the Juve gaffer is more focused on the points left to win this term.

Speaking ahead of the fixture against La Dea, the gaffer said, as quoted by the Bianconeri Twitter page: “We don’t have to think about starting again. The legal proceedings concern the company and there will be an appeal. The standings say that at the moment we have 22 points and we have to try earn results and make up positions.”

Juve FC Says

If there was a time we needed Allegri’s positive energy, it is now because this period is very tough for the club and we have to stay motivated and positive to get through it.

The players will be looking for some inspiration and their manager is the proper outlet to provide that as the club’s executive works hard to get the point deduction overturned.