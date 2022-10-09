Allegri forced to eat his words after succumbing to depleted Milan

As we all know, football managers who are enduring tough times generally resort to alibis to justify the disappointing results. After all, talking to the press is an obligation that they can’t avoid, and with the fans and the hierarchy paying attention to every word, these statements could have direct consequences on the coach’s job
In recent weeks, Max Allegri tried to belittle Juve’s poor showings by blaming it on the large list of injuries – with Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba being the most significant absentees.
The Livorno native suggested that removing five starters from their domestic rivals (including Milan) would have the same consequences.
Ironically, the Rossoneri took the field last evening while missing several key players. Stefano Pioli was without his first choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The backline was also depleted in the absence of Davide Calabria and his natural backup Alessandro Florenzi, as well as veteran defender Simon Kjaer.
Milan were also without their two right wingers Alexis Saelemaekers and Junior Messias, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains on the treatment table until 2023.
Yet, the hosts still outplayed the Bianconeri with ease, forcing Allegri to eat his words. The reporters naturally asked him to comment on the matter, and he had very little to say this time, as explained by JuventusNews24,
“When you lose you have to keep quiet. Technically, I think Juve played a good match,” claimed the under-fire Juventus boss.
Takeaways from Juve’s fatigue loss against Milan:
1) Bonucci won’t stay captain for long. Given his display against Milan, it’s evident that he’s not world-class anymore, just lucky.
2) Juventus have to leave Cuadrado alone with his contract. He is utterly useless.
3) Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot have got it all to become one of the bests. The distance between their redemption and deterioration is Juventini’s support.
4) Vlahovic has to step up his game immediately. He is frickin’ isolated all the time.
5) Miretti is not ready yet.
6) Danilo or Szczęsny could have made a magnificent captain.
7) Juve has to act upon bringing Grimaldo in January, not July.
8) Sacking Allegri seems like the only option for Juve to get the best out of Vlahovic. He seems unreliable on him.
9) Milan are the best Italian club because of Leao and Theo
Juve is paying 4 the treatment of Dabyla, I told you so no matter who they buy, it is coming in their ASS