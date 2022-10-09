Allegri forced to eat his words after succumbing to depleted Milan

As we all know, football managers who are enduring tough times generally resort to alibis to justify the disappointing results. After all, talking to the press is an obligation that they can’t avoid, and with the fans and the hierarchy paying attention to every word, these statements could have direct consequences on the coach’s job

In recent weeks, Max Allegri tried to belittle Juve’s poor showings by blaming it on the large list of injuries – with Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba being the most significant absentees.

The Livorno native suggested that removing five starters from their domestic rivals (including Milan) would have the same consequences.

Ironically, the Rossoneri took the field last evening while missing several key players. Stefano Pioli was without his first choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The backline was also depleted in the absence of Davide Calabria and his natural backup Alessandro Florenzi, as well as veteran defender Simon Kjaer.

Milan were also without their two right wingers Alexis Saelemaekers and Junior Messias, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains on the treatment table until 2023.

Yet, the hosts still outplayed the Bianconeri with ease, forcing Allegri to eat his words. The reporters naturally asked him to comment on the matter, and he had very little to say this time, as explained by JuventusNews24,

“When you lose you have to keep quiet. Technically, I think Juve played a good match,” claimed the under-fire Juventus boss.