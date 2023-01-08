Allegri furious with Chiesa and the most interesting scenes from Juve-Udinese

In what was an evening dedicated to the memory of Gianluca Vialli, Juventus snatched a late win over Udinese thanks to Danilo’s late winner and escaped with their winning streak intact.

JuventusNews24 correspondent Marco Baridon reported the most interesting events that occurred at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday which may have went unnoticed.

The first was the one that ensued following Moise Kean’s missed chance in the first half. While the striker looked disappointed with himself, it was his young teammate Fabio Miretti who immediately consoled him with a hug in a gesture of solidarity.

The second interesting scene was the loud reception that Arkadiusz Milik received upon entering the pitch in the second half. Baridon reports that Federico Chiesa was also raucously greeted by his supporters and even Udinese captain Roberto Pereyra received a warm reception as a former player at the club.

Nonetheless, Milik has now cemented himself as the new darling of the Allianz Stadium, especially following his late freekick goal in Cremona earlier in the week.

Finally, Max Allegri was furious with Chiesa in the dying minutes, and his angry reaction cost him a booking. The manager wasn’t pleased with the winger who cheaply lost possession from a dead-ball situation at a time when the team was supposed to hug the ball until the final whistle.

The winger approached the dugout to offer some explanation, and it all rapidly ended with a pat on the back from the coach.