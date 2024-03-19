Max Allegri has received backing from Fabio Capello as his team struggles, with the Italian coach insisting that no manager will work against himself.

Allegri is bearing the brunt of the criticism as Juventus repeatedly fails to secure victories, leading to a decline in their league position.

Allegri is an accomplished manager and performed admirably during his initial tenure at the club. However, his return has been disappointing, leading some to overlook his previous success.

During his first spell as the club’s manager, Allegri predominantly utilised a 4-3-3 formation, which suited players like Federico Chiesa better.

However, Allegri now favours a 3-5-2 formation, and Capello believes this choice stems from its ability to provide the team with the best balance.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It’s not that the more attackers you field the more goals you score. Allegri doesn’t have Mbappé or Vinicius up front to deploy three strikers… Chiesa is more dangerous starting from the wing, but who could play with him and Vlahovic? Yildiz is a talent, but he is just starting out. Kean has just returned from injury. Perhaps the only one who could play on the opposite side to Chiesa is Cambiaso. But if Allegri insists on the 3-5-2 it is because he thinks he has more balance and guarantees, no coach hurts himself.”

Allegri is a seasoned manager and has proven that before, but a manager is only as good as his recent results, and they have not been good enough.

We need a new gaffer to breathe new life into the team and make us as happy as we deserve to be again.