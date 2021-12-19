Allegri gives a surprising reason why he doesn’t expect new players in January

Juventus hasn’t had the best of seasons in this first half of the campaign and they will certainly hope it improves in the new year.

One way the club can guarantee a good end to this campaign is to sign a few players in the January transfer window, but that might not happen with Max Allegri confident in the abilities of his current group.

The Juve gaffer has struggled to get the best from some of his players, but he maintains the team is moving in the right direction and the players just need to add a few things to their performances and everything will be much better.

“The Juventus squad is excellent and we’ll continue with them until the end of the season. These players can certainly improve in their confidence, form and desire to achieve objectives. We can improve tactically, technically and in terms of results.” said the coach via Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

In truth, Juve has arguably the best squad in Serie A in terms of quality and their poor performance isn’t down to not having the right players.

However, maybe Allegri is struggling between creating a system around the skills of the current group or making his current players implement his system successfully.

There has been some progress in recent weeks, especially in defence, and the 54-year-old will hope his players continue to improve.