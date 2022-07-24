Max Allegri has given an assessment of the performance of Juventus’ two new defenders after the club’s first game of the tour of America.

The Bianconeri have just faced Chivas in the USA and won 2-0. That score means their defence was solid because it didn’t concede a goal and that is a perfect work day.

However, Allegri wants more from his new boys, Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer.

Both of them will be key members of the team in this campaign, and in his post-match presser, he said, as quoted by Tutto Sport:

“Gatti played a good match even if he needs to improve in terms of serenity in the defensive phase. Bremer did very well: we knew the defensive phase, but he was also good at managing the ball as well as everyone else.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti and Bremer did well at their former clubs, which earned them a move to Juve.

We expect them to show their quality from this campaign and justify why we have added them to the group.

Allegri will personally inform each of them about the areas they need to improve, and it will be interesting to see how they respond.