Max Allegri has revealed that Leonardo Bonucci will not be called up for Juventus’ match against AS Roma this weekend.

The Bianconeri have been struggling with injuries at the start of the campaign and it has affected their performances so far.

Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba joined them this summer, but they are already out with injuries.

Bonucci skipped the Bianconeri’s match against Sampdoria on Monday because of one, and we expected him to return to the team for the game against AS Roma.

He had travelled with the squad to the game against La Samp, which made it seem he was close to a return.

However, speaking ahead of the match against the Giallorossi, Allegri says the defender has not made a full recovery and will not play.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He will not be called up, he is not well yet. The players must only be there when they are well. We must all recover well”

Juve FC Says

We need to field only fit players at this start of the season so we can avoid aggravating the conditions of any player.

Bonucci would be important to us for much of this season and we should not rush the defender back to action.