Max Allegri has provided an update on the fitness of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa ahead of the match against AC Milan.

Both of these attackers were absent from Juventus’ last match and also did not participate with their national teams during the last international window.

While Juventus has managed well without both players, they are essential to the club’s attack and have been the leading scorers this season.

Juve aims to secure a victory against Milan and send a strong message to their title rivals, and this goal would be more achievable if they could field their best team for the game.

However, it remains uncertain whether all players will be available for selection, and Allegri has given an update on the prospects of Vlahovic and Chiesa being involved in the upcoming fixture.

The Bianconeri manager said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Vlahovic has been training with the team all week. He’s fine. Chiesa did half a training session yesterday, today we’ll evaluate whether to call him up or not. If he’s calm enough to be available.”

Juve FC Says

It appears that Chiesa has recently returned to full training but is unlikely to participate in the game, which seems to be a prudent decision.

Considering that this is just the beginning of the season with many more games ahead, there’s no need to rush him back if he’s not fully fit. It’s essential to prioritise his health and ensure that he is in optimal condition for the long campaign.