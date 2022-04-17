Allegri gives his reasoning behind De Ligt’s substitution

Max Allegri has explained that he had to take Matthijs de Ligt off because the Dutchman had a stomach problem that overwhelmed him in the second half of yesterday’s match.

De Ligt has been a regular for Juventus in this campaign and he started the match against Bologna alongside Giorgio Chiellini.

But he was subbed off just before the hour mark as Allegri made some changes to his playing squad.

Some fans thought it was a tactical substitution, and they had been wondering why he would remove one of his best players.

But after the 1-1 draw, the Bianconeri manager explained to DAZN as quoted by Calciomercato: “Already in the first half he had stomach problems, in the end he gave in and I had to take him off.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of our key players, so it was clear there had to be an issue before he was subbed off.

Juve had conceded before he was taken out of the match, you can argue that it isn’t because he was not on the pitch that we conceded.

However, he also provides an aerial threat in attack for us, so he could have headed in a goal if he was still on the pitch for the entirety of the match.

Hopefully, the problem isn’t too serious and he will return to the pitch for us in our next game.