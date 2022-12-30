Allegri gives new update on Juventus injury situation

Juventus has a number of players working their way back to fitness ahead of their first match of the league’s restart against Cremonese next week.

The Bianconeri are looking to start 2023 with another win, having won six consecutive league matches before the end of 2022.

That run helped them climb inside the top four and placed them ten points below league leaders, Napoli.

There is still a huge gap between them and they must keep winning to achieve their seasonal goal.

Max Allegri will have to use the players available to him and has now delivered an update on some injured men. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s (Chiesa) fine, he can be available for Cremona, let’s see. He did a good workout with the team, today, the conditions are good. Vlahovic has a good chance of recovery although obviously not for Cremona. Bonucci is still sidelined, De Sciglio should recover but he, too, is not ready for Cremona. We have every chance of having them all within ten days, however, the squad guys are all good. In Cremona, we have to play a serious game, it is the first of the year and it will be the most complicated especially on a mental level”.

Juve FC Says

We need all our players back in top shape to keep winning matches in 2023 and some are making good progress in their recovery.

Luckily, we have a big squad and the available players must take their chance to prove why they are an important part of the squad.